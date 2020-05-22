Bridge standoff forces I-80 closure

Both lanes of Interstate 80 between the Clarion and Shippenville exits were closed to traffic for about three hours Thursday afternoon as Clarion state police investigated what was described as an attempted suicide on the Clarion River Bridge. Police said they responded at about 2:15 p.m. to a report of a man who was preparing to jump off the bridge. The man was later taken into custody after an extended standoff, police said. A trooper is pictured here directing traffic on the overpass above I-80 at Exit 62 in Clarion. Firefighters also redirected traffic to alternate routes between Knox and Strattanville. Both lanes were reopened at about 5:30 p.m. (By Ryan Kunselman)
