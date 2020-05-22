Bridge standoff forces I-80 closure

More From This Section
An Oil City man is facing charges for trying to outrun police on a dirt bike Wednesday evening.
A Jefferson County man accused of shooting and killing his roommate waived his preliminary hearing Thursday.
Three men are facing felony drug manufacturing charges in connection with an incident in which they were found with methamphetamine, needles and various drug paraphernalia during a vehicle search at the Sugarcreek Sheetz.
A Franklin man is facing charges for shooting a gun inside a 10th Street residence Sunday.
