A Brookville man is facing numerous charges after police found more than 500 stamp bags of heroin in his possession.

Brookville police said Matthew Meholic, 29, was initially arrested at about 5 a.m. Friday for a probation violation. When police searched Meholic and his room, they discovered 560 stamp bags of heroin that Meholic was hiding in a coffee maker, drug paraphernalia and more than $2,370 in cash, police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Warrant arrests

Mark D. Daniels, 58, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday by Venango County sheriff's deputies in the area of Sheetz in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Vehicle rolls in Forest County

Two people refused hospital treatment after their vehicle rolled on Blue Jay Creek Road, north of Deadman Cors Road, in Howe Township, Forest County, at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.