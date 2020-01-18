A Brookville man is facing numerous charges after police found more than 500 stamp bags of heroin in his possession.
Brookville police said Matthew Meholic, 29, was initially arrested at about 5 a.m. Friday for a probation violation. When police searched Meholic and his room, they discovered 560 stamp bags of heroin that Meholic was hiding in a coffee maker, drug paraphernalia and more than $2,370 in cash, police said.
Mark D. Daniels, 58, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday by Venango County sheriff's deputies in the area of Sheetz in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.