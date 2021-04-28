Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Route 66 in Farmington Township.
Clarion Hospital EMS along with Farmington Township, Washington Township and Marienville volunteer firefighters responded, 911 said.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 3:56 am
Clarion County 911 said a four-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday in Rimersburg.
Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Route 66 in Farmington Township.
Venango County 911 said a low hanging wire was reported over Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township at about 11 a.m. Monday.
Fire destroyed a barn Monday in Cherrytree Township.
A New York man is facing charges in connection with a high speed vehicle chase Friday in Clinton Township.
Route 8 in Rouseville was closed for several hours Monday following a one-vehicle crash.
Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a parked car on Sunday in Oil City.
Two brush fires occurred Saturday in different parts of Venango County.
Venango County 911 said severed electrical wires from a downed tree caused Route 62 to be closed Sunday evening in President Township.
Clarion state police said they made eight DUI arrests during a "roving patrol" over the weekend in Clarion County.
Clarion state police said a hit-run crash occurred on Saturday at about 8:45 a.m. along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.
Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a ditch on Sunday in Oakland Township.
Clarion state police released information on the initial nine-vehicle pileup crash that occurred Thursday morning along the Emlenton Bridge.
- No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Friday at Plummer Street and Bissell Avenue in Oil City, according to Venango County 911.
Clarion state police are continuing to release details about the pileup Thursday morning on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 that involved about a dozen vehicles.
A Sligo man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Piney Township.
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported Wednesday in Cranberry Township.
Venango County 911 said a small fire was reported Monday at a Cranberry Township home.
Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported Monday in Oil City.
A Strattanville man who is already facing numerous charges in Clarion County is now facing drug charges in Venango County.
An Oil City man is facing charges for stealing items off the porches of several houses in Oil City earlier this month.
A Franklin man is facing charges for robbing a woman at gunpoint last month in Frenchcreek Township.
Franklin state police said a 42-year-old Kennerdell woman told them that she was deceived out of about $20,000 during an online relationship between Dec. 1 and Friday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for selling vapes to elementary school students.
One person was transported to UPMC Northwest after a vehicle crashed into a building Monday in Emlenton.
Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.
Two wildfires have been 100% contained after burning nearly 500 acres over a week in the Tidioute and Warren areas.
An Edinboro man is facing multiple charges for sexually assaulting a young girl in January in Cherrytree Township.
Franklin state police said a 69-year-old Franklin woman on Friday accidentally overpaid a company $2,700 for a computer firewall that cost $300.
Franklin state police said they were dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday to 110 Old Route 62 in Frenchcreek Township, where they seized drugs and paraphernalia.
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 at about 4:30 a.m. Friday in Monroe Township.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 early Saturday morning in Scrubgrass Township.
Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday in Limestone Township.
Venango County 911 said three crashes were reported in the county on Saturday with nobody transported to a hospital following any of the crashes.
A Franklin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Route 322 in Canal Township.
