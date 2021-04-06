Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Sunday in Reno.

911 said the blaze occurred behind Webco Industries.

For the Record

Wednesday crashes

  • From staff reports

- Clarion County 911 said nobody was transported to a hospital following a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday in Clarion Borough.

For the Record

Tuesday brush fires

  • From staff reports

- Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday along Melat Cemetery Road in Rockland.

For the Record

Cherrytree Township crash

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police have released information on a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday in Cherrytree Township in which no one was injured.

For the Record

Dump truck crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a tri-axle dump truck rollover crash Wednesday in Scrubgrass Township.

For the Record

Tuesday brush fires

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 522 Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township.

For the Record

Oil City man faces drug charges

  • From staff reports

An Oil City man is facing drug manufacture and delivery charges for allegedly possessing over 30 grams of methamphetamine, 8.6 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.