Brush fire in Seneca

At about 7 p.m. Thursday Seneca Fire Department responded to a brush fire on St. Charles Street in Seneca, Venango County 911 said.
- From staff reports
-
Thursday at about 6 p.m. a small fire broke out at 803 East Third Street, Venango County 911 said.
- From staff reports
-
At about 7 p.m. Thursday Seneca Fire Department responded to a brush fire on St. Charles Street in Seneca, Venango County 911 said.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City woman is facing charges after police said she was found with drugs and drug paraphernalia on Monday in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
A Seneca man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Oil City.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified the man who died in a brush fire Tuesday near Two Mile Run County Park.
- From staff reports
-
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County 911 said Life Flight and STAT MedEvac responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday along Paint Boulevard in Paint Township.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County 911 said an ATV crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Brookville Street in Hawthorn.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County 911 said three brush fires were reported Tuesday in the county.
- From staff reports
-
KNOX - Knox police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Trenton Alan Hogue, 24, of Knox.
- From staff reports
-
A West Mifflin woman is facing charges after she was found to have crashed her vehicle in Clinton Township while under the influence of alcohol and with three children in the vehicle.
Clarion County 911 said a camper was reported on fire at about 10:30 a.m. Monday in Washington Township.
Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Sunday in Reno.
- From staff reports
-
A Franklin man is facing an additional criminal charge in connection with a "corrupt organization" distributing heroin and fentanyl in Venango County between December 2019 and November 2020.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in St. Petersburg borough.
An Ohio man escaped injury in a crash at about 12:10 a.m. Friday that police attributed to icy conditions on Route 227 in Cornplanter Township.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A Parker man is facing charges for leading a Venango County sheriff's deputy on a vehicle chase in the southern part of Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City man is facing charges for making false allegations against his neighbor.
- From staff reports
-
A Polk Center employee is facing charges for assaulting a resident on two occasions.
- From staff reports
-
- Clarion County 911 said nobody was transported to a hospital following a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday in Clarion Borough.
- From staff reports
-
A Seneca woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. Tuesday in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
-
A Clarion man is facing charges for breaking into a house in Emlenton and struggling with a man who lived in the residence.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said a structure fire occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Monday in Irwin Township.
- From staff reports
-
- Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday along Melat Cemetery Road in Rockland.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City woman is facing charges of endangering children after two young children were found wandering in the street on Washington Avenue.
An Oil City man is facing charges for trying to acquire a firearm when he wasn't legally allowed to do so.
Venango County 911 said a fallen tree was reported as blocking Peg A Nal Road near Route 38 on Sunday in Rockland Township.
- From staff reports
-
No one was injured in a vehicle fire Thursday in Rockland Township.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
A Crawford County man was arrested Friday on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin state police have released information on a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday in Cherrytree Township in which no one was injured.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said one person was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie after an ATV crash Thursday in Oil City's West End.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Victory Township family escaped injury from a fire that destroyed their home Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City man is facing drug and other charges in connection with an underage party on Glenview Avenue in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a tri-axle dump truck rollover crash Wednesday in Scrubgrass Township.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in Sandycreek Township.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Brush fire erupts near Two Mile
-
Oil City man accused of raping girl, 12
-
Oil City man's corner concerts are music to people's ears
-
Polk Center employee accused of assaulting resident
-
Coroner identifies man who died in brush fire
-
Seneca man accused of raping 14-year-old girl
-
No buildings damaged
-
Richland sawmill catches on fire
-
Man charged for leading deputy on chase in Clintonville area
-
Nonprofit group targeting needs of foster community
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
POSTING Crawford County Career and Technical Center has a…
Adult Education/ Apprenticeship Coordinator/ Assistant Pr…
Grants Facilitator is a new position at Franklin City Hal…
POLICE OFFICER The City of Oil City is currently seeking …
Secondary Mathematics Teacher: A full-time secondary Math…
WANTED - Large Rocks/Boulders for building wall. Will pic…
ALL persons indebted to or having claims against the Esta…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Scoreboard for 4-8-21
-
Edge leads Franklin to victory on diamond
-
Knights torch Tigers
-
Scoreboard for 4-3-21
-
Scoreboard for 4-7-21
-
Bobcats blast Berries
-
Scoreboard for 4-1-21
-
Bobcats outslug Lions in KSAC softball showdown
-
Oilers take care of Bulldogs in extra innings, 3-2
-
Knights drop opener to Huskies; Cards deck Berries
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Polk Center employee accused of assaulting resident
-
Coroner identifies man who died in brush fire
-
Seneca man accused of raping 14-year-old girl
-
Man charged for leading deputy on chase in Clintonville area
-
Another charge filed against Franklin man in drug case
-
Man escapes injury in crash on icy road
-
Woman facing DUI endangerment charges
-
Man accused of making false allegations
-
2 injured in I-80 rollover crash
-
Paint Township crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Biden to announce executive actions to combat gun violence
-
Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa
-
New Utah law requires dads to pay prenatal child support
-
Charlottesville mayor's poem about city, racism 'hits nerve'
-
One of country's largest sugar maples removed for safety
-
'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
-
Corporations gave over $50M to voting restriction backers
-
Police chief: Fired cop broke policy in pinning Floyd
-
China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics
-
Florida tries to stop "catastrophic" pond collapse