Clintonville volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire at about 2:30 p.m. Friday off Georgetown Road, according to Venango County 911.
An Oil City teen is facing charges in connection with a lockdown incident last month at Oil City High School.
Marienville state police said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Washington Township, Clarion County.
HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced an Ohio man and his female accomplice have been charged with possession with intent to deliver about 850 grams of crystal meth, 150 tablets of morphine and 30 grams of cocaine.
Venango County 911 said 10 brush fires were reported all across the county on Wednesday.
An Oil City man is facing a drug delivery charge in connection with a traffic stop Monday in Sugarcreek Borough.
