Clintonville volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire at about 2:30 p.m. Friday off Georgetown Road, according to Venango County 911.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Brush fire

Clintonville volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire at about 2:30 p.m. Friday off Georgetown Road, according to Venango County 911.

Wednesday brush fires

Venango County 911 said 10 brush fires were reported all across the county on Wednesday.