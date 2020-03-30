According to Venango County 911 a brush fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m. near the Wanango Country Club.

911 said that by about 4:45 p.m. the fire was contained with Reno and Rocky Grove fire departments and Community Ambulance responding.

