Multiple brush fires broke out in the region Thursday afternoon

Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported near Beatty Run Road in Canal Township at about 2 p.m. with Utica and Cooperstown fire departments responding

Elk Township accident

Clarion County 911 said a three-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 322 in Elk Township.

Cranberry Township crash

An Oil City woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Cranberry Township.