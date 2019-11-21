Franklin state police are investigating a burglary in Rouseville.

Police said the burglary occurred at a house on Locust Street between 5 p.m. Sunday and 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Coroner says 2 women died of overdoses

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh said Wednesday that two local women whose bodies were found a few days apart in late July both died of drug overdoses.

Several items taken from home

Clarion state police are investigating the theft of multiple items from a house on Stoney Lonesome Road in Monroe Township.

Vehicle fire

Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Titusville Road in Pleasantville at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Venango County 911 said.