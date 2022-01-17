Bust yields $20K worth of drugs

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
FARMINGTON — A Jan. 12 investigation and search warrant execution at a Farmington Township camp turned up about $20,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.
Charged in the case are Justin Michael Weston, 32, of McKeesport, and Sherrod Duncan, 43, of New Kensington. The charges were filed by Clarion County Detective William Craddock, a member of the Clarion Country Narcotics Enforcement Team.
A Titusville man is facing numerous charges following an incident Sunday evening in Oil City in which he is accused of strangling his mother and another woman and refusing to allow them to leave a residence.
The Pittsburgh-based Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) has sent out a letter calling for the “immediate arrest and prosecution” of everyone involved in Peter Spencer’s homicide on Dec. 12 in Rockland Township.
An Oil City man who is already facing charges for entering a residence he had been evicted from is now facing an additional trespass charge in connection with an earlier incident in which he entered the same residence.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Enos Hershberger, formerly of Henderson Township, was declared as a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and sentenced to 140 to 280 years in prison by the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.
An Oil City woman is facing charges in connection with an incident Sunday night in which the woman is accused of going to a residence on Spruce Street and trying to enter the home and harm the people in the house.