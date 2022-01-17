Bust yields $20K worth of drugs

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.