Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Thursday in Canal Township.
911 said the crash occurred near the intersections of Route 322 and Deckards Run Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Thursday in Canal Township.
911 said the crash occurred near the intersections of Route 322 and Deckards Run Road.
A Franklin man is facing charges that accuse him of having methamphetamine in his possession in Franklin.
Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Thursday in Canal Township.
A Seneca man who was arrested last week for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Seneca is now facing more charges in a second case involving the girl.
Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Cornplanter Township.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it has filed a lawsuit against a Cooperstown couple alleging sexual harassment and retaliation toward a female tenant at a rental property the couple own in Oil City.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has identified the man who died in a house fire Sunday in Elk Township.
A Seneca woman is facing charges for using counterfeit money at a store in Oil City.
Franklin state police say a man is facing charges for trying to intimidate another person in connection with a case last year in which the man was charged in Forest County.
A transient man is facing charges for holding a woman at gunpoint in Oil City and forcing her to give him a ride in her vehicle.
A transient man was arrested last week for violating a protection from abuse order by going to an apartment in Franklin and making threats.
A Franklin man is charged with fleeing from police on Thursday.
Venango County 911 said four brush fires were reported in the county on Saturday.
Two wildfires fires that burned nearly 500 acres in the Tidioute and Warren areas have mostly been contained as response crews switched to monitoring fire hotspots over the weekend.
ELK TOWNSHIP - A man died in a house fire Sunday morning in Elk Township, according to Shippenville-Elk fire Chief Steve Merryman.
According to Venango County 911, three brush fires were reported Friday:
At about 7 p.m. Thursday Seneca Fire Department responded to a brush fire on St. Charles Street in Seneca, Venango County 911 said.
Thursday at about 6 p.m. a small fire broke out at 803 East Third Street, Venango County 911 said.
An Oil City woman is facing charges after police said she was found with drugs and drug paraphernalia on Monday in Oil City.
A Seneca man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Oil City.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified the man who died in a brush fire Tuesday near Two Mile Run County Park.
A West Mifflin woman is facing charges after she was found to have crashed her vehicle in Clinton Township while under the influence of alcohol and with three children in the vehicle.
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.
Clarion County 911 said Life Flight and STAT MedEvac responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday along Paint Boulevard in Paint Township.
Clarion County 911 said an ATV crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Brookville Street in Hawthorn.
Clarion County 911 said three brush fires were reported Tuesday in the county.
KNOX - Knox police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Trenton Alan Hogue, 24, of Knox.
A Franklin man is facing an additional criminal charge in connection with a "corrupt organization" distributing heroin and fentanyl in Venango County between December 2019 and November 2020.
Clarion County 911 said a camper was reported on fire at about 10:30 a.m. Monday in Washington Township.
Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Sunday in Reno.
Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in St. Petersburg borough.
An Ohio man escaped injury in a crash at about 12:10 a.m. Friday that police attributed to icy conditions on Route 227 in Cornplanter Township.
A Parker man is facing charges for leading a Venango County sheriff's deputy on a vehicle chase in the southern part of Venango County.
An Oil City man is facing charges for making false allegations against his neighbor.
A Polk Center employee is facing charges for assaulting a resident on two occasions.
- Clarion County 911 said nobody was transported to a hospital following a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday in Clarion Borough.
Hiring a Dependable Maintence Person to assist in deliver…
Hiring mechanic to work on semi trucks and trailers. Hour…
Veterans’ Affairs Director The County of Venango is curre…
ALL persons indebted to or having claims against the Esta…
INVITATION FOR BIDS: HOME REHABILITATION PROJECTS Venango…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Norman…
Letters of Administration have been granted in the Estate…