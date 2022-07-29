One woman suffered possible injuries in Oil City after her car hit two parked cars in the parking lot of the Lighthouse apartment complex before crashing into a garbage shed in the lot at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street on Thursday.

The Toyota the woman was driving was wedged into the portion of the garbage shed that it crashed into. A portion of the shed went through the middle of the windshield; some garbage cans, along with pieces of wood from the shed, were strewn in the lot.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed
For the Record

Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed

  • Makayla Keating

One woman suffered possible injuries in Oil City after her car hit two parked cars in the parking lot of the Lighthouse apartment complex before crashing into a garbage shed in the lot at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street on Thursday.

For the Record

Coroner releases name of storm victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

For the Record

One Injured in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.