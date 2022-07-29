Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed

Oil City firefighter and paramedic William Goodman uses a chainsaw to free a vehicle that crashed into a garbage shed on Thursday. The female driver earlier was transported from the scene for medical care.
A car that crashed into two parked vehicles before crashing into a garbage shed is pulled from the shed and up a small hill by a tow truck at the Lighthouse apartment complex at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street in Oil City on Thursday.
One woman suffered possible injuries in Oil City after her car hit two parked cars in the parking lot of the Lighthouse apartment complex before crashing into a garbage shed in the lot at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street on Thursday.
The Toyota the woman was driving was wedged into the portion of the garbage shed that it crashed into. A portion of the shed went through the middle of the windshield; some garbage cans, along with pieces of wood from the shed, were strewn in the lot.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
Clarion state police have issued a press release about a serious crash in Highland Township that occurred nearly a month ago and resulted in two Clarion men being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of their injuries.