Car crashes into yard in Grove

Franklin state police investigated a crash at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on Gilfillan Street near Fox Street in Rocky Grove. Police at the scene said a pick-up truck heading from Rocky Grove Avenue toward Fox Street struck several parked cars, then crashed into the back of another parked car and ended up in the front yard of a house near the intersection with Fox Street. Police said no one was injured but that the driver of the truck would be facing toxicology tests. (By Richard Sayer)
