A crash involving a cow occurred Thursday in Madison Township, Clarion state police said.
Justin Finland, 31, of Sligo was driving his vehicle on Route 861 at about midnight when his vehicle struck a cow that was crossing the road, police said.
Two people were transported by helicopter following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Barnett Township, Jefferson County early Sunday, Marienville state police said.
A natural gas leak on Saturday morning led to an evacuation that affected 118 people and 40 homes in the area of 1815 Route 8 in Kaneville, according to Venango County 911.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Kennerdell Road near Center Street Sunday at about 2 p.m., Venango County 911 said.
A hit-and-run crash occurred in the Clarion Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon, Clarion state police said.
Franklin state police said two ATVs were found along Bredinsburg Road near its intersection with Deep Hollow Road Saturday shortly after 12 a.m.