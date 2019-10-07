A crash involving a cow occurred Thursday in Madison Township, Clarion state police said.

Justin Finland, 31, of Sligo was driving his vehicle on Route 861 at about midnight when his vehicle struck a cow that was crossing the road, police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Kaneville gas leak prompts evacuation

A natural gas leak on Saturday morning led to an evacuation that affected 118 people and 40 homes in the area of 1815 Route 8 in Kaneville, according to Venango County 911.

2 ATVs found along Bredinsburg Road

Franklin state police said two ATVs were found along Bredinsburg Road near its intersection with Deep Hollow Road Saturday shortly after 12 a.m.