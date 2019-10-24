2 charged for roles in drug death request jury trial

CLARION - Five people involved in a drug "network" that officials say led to the death of a Clarion man last year were scheduled to enter pleas Wednesday in Clarion County court, but it didn't work out that way.
The five accused of involvement in the Nov. 20 death of William "Billy" Stout, 36, are Aaron E. Johnson of Monroeville, William A. Fourness of Ridgway, Kasey M. Fourness (Eidinger) of Ridgway, Joseph D. Hoffman of St. Marys and Ryan Gleixner of St. Marys.
CLARION - Five people involved in a drug "network" that officials say led to the death of a Clarion man last year were scheduled to enter pleas Wednesday in Clarion County court, but it didn't work out that way.