Clarion contractor accused of fraud

A 67-year-old Clarion man has been charged with two felony offenses as police in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, allege the man took $16,000 from an elderly woman and promised to perform home repair work but never completed the project.
David L. Patton is charged with receiving payment in advance for services and failure to perform those services, and theft by deception, both as third-degree felonies.
