Clarion County accident

Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Riverview Avenue in Clarion Borough.
The scene was cleared within an hour with Clarion police, Clarion fire department and Clarion Hospital EMS responding, 911 said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Riverview Avenue in Clarion Borough.
The scene was cleared within an hour with Clarion police, Clarion fire department and Clarion Hospital EMS responding, 911 said.
Venango County 911 said no one was hurt in two other two-vehicle crashes Tuesday in Oil City.
Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Riverview Avenue in Clarion Borough.
Venango County 911 said one person was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cherrytree.
Oil City police said they are searching for Adrian I. Wise, 18, of Oil City, who is wanted for attempted criminal homicide and other related charges.
A Harrisville man is facing charges related to an altercation Sunday in Irwin Township that involved a three-year-old child.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Farmington Township, Clarion County.