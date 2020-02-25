Clarion County burglary

Marienville state police are investigating a burglary at a home in Washington Township, Clarion County.
Police said an undisclosed amount of money, several guns, old coins and prescription medicine were stolen from the residence.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Marienville state police are investigating a burglary at a home in Washington Township, Clarion County.
Police said an undisclosed amount of money, several guns, old coins and prescription medicine were stolen from the residence.
A Franklin man is facing charges after he was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and was driving under the influence of drugs Monday in Frenchcreek Township.
A Parker man was injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Richland Township.
Marienville state police are investigating a burglary at a home in Washington Township, Clarion County.
An Oil City man was arrested for causing a disturbance Saturday at the Grove City Medical Center emergency room.
A Rouseville man is facing burglary charges for trying to break into a residence just before midnight Friday.
A Stoneboro contractor is facing felony charges for failing to complete a project after he was paid in advance.