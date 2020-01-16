CLARION - A drug bust by the Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team resulted in three arrests and the seizure of a baseball-sized chunk of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
According to a news release from Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh, Jeffrey Dougherty, 35, of Labelle; and Jonathan Baker, 38, and Deandre Sparks, 28, both of Erie, each was each charged Monday with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to do so, both unclassified felonies; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, all unclassified misdemeanors, at an unspecified time on Friday in Clarion Borough.