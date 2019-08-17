Clarion County hit-run

Clarion state police say a Rimersburg man was involved in a hit-run crash Tuesday at Sligo Auto Salvage in Piney Township.
Police said Thomas Hoover, 70, pulled out of a parking spot to leave, backed into a fence post, broke it and drove away.
Updated: August 17, 2019 @ 8:14 am
