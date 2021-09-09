CLARION — A Clarion man will spend time in state prison for his involvement in a fight that injured two officers.
Zachary Thomas Kemmer, 27, on Wednesday entered a guilty pea to one count of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a third-degree felony; and one count of simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.
One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 257 in Seneca near Seneca Primary Care, according to Venango County 911.