Clarion man charged with

sexual assault of girl

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Halyday Run Road crash

Venango County 911 said a crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Monday on Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.

I-80 crash

Venango County 911 said two people were transported to a hospital after a vehicle accident Sunday in Irwin Township.

Howe Township crash

No one was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday in Howe Township, Forest County.