A Clarion man has been charged with child endangerment for striking a young girl and leaving a bruise and injuring another young girl.
Justin Graham, 33, is accused of putting a chair on the head of a 7-year-old girl and sitting in the chair as well as putting his foot on the girl's head on April 30, according to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police.
An Oil City man is facing felony charges in connection with an incident in the UPMC Northwest parking lot in which the man is accused of fleeing from police and running over the foot of a UPMC police officer with his truck.