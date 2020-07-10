A Clarion man has been charged with child endangerment for striking a young girl and leaving a bruise and injuring another young girl.

Justin Graham, 33, is accused of putting a chair on the head of a 7-year-old girl and sitting in the chair as well as putting his foot on the girl's head on April 30, according to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police.

