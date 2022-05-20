Clarion state police said they are searching for Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, who was last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Police said he left his residence and was seen walking west on Route 68.
Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 4:48 am
