Clarion state police said they are searching for Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, who was last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police said he left his residence and was seen walking west on Route 68.

For the Record

Storm brings down trees, wires

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Venango County 911 said there were 66 calls of trees and electrical lines being down on Monday night as a result of the storm and high winds that passed through the area.

New York state man killed in Route 66 crash

Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.

Man accused of fleeing from police

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Mercer man is facing charges for hiding in a garage and fleeing from state police when they tried to arrest him at a property in Irwin Township in March.

Venango County Court Reporter

President Judge Marie T. Veon presidingDakota Joseph Oelkrue, 26, of Franklin; sentenced to serve six to 12 months confinement followed by 24 months probation after his previous probation was revoked on a charge of manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.