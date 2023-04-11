Clarion structure that housed Bob's Subs a total loss

The origin of the Easter morning fire at 501 Main St. in Clarion is being investigated by a state police fire marshal. Work crews were on the scene Monday tearing down the building that housed Bob’s Subs and several apartments.

 By Jonathan Macpherson

An Easter morning fire at the 501 Main St. structure in Clarion Borough that housed Bob’s Subs and some apartments left behind a destroyed building and one person with a minor injury.

The fire was called in at about 3:10 a.m. Sunday and took about 12 hours to control. The blaze broke out in the upstairs apartments.

For the Record

Police investigate calls to schools statewide

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.

For the Record

Lucinda man sentenced in drug case

  • From staff reports

ERIE — A resident of Lucinda has been sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Friday.