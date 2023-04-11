Clarion structure that housed Bob's Subs a total loss

The origin of the Easter morning fire at 501 Main St. in Clarion is being investigated by a state police fire marshal. Work crews were on the scene Monday tearing down the building that housed Bob’s Subs and several apartments.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.