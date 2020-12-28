Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 80, Sunday in Clarion Township.

911 said the crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. near the 66 mile marker of I-80 eastbound.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Perry Township crash

Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported Sunday in Perry Township.

1 injured in I-80 crash

Clarion state police said one person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday at about midnight in Clarion Township.