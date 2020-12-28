Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 80, Sunday in Clarion Township.
911 said the crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. near the 66 mile marker of I-80 eastbound.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Light rain early...flurries and a few snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%..
Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: December 28, 2020 @ 4:15 am
Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 80, Sunday in Clarion Township.
911 said the crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. near the 66 mile marker of I-80 eastbound.
Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported Sunday in Perry Township.
Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 80, Sunday in Clarion Township.
Clarion state police said one person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday at about midnight in Clarion Township.
Franklin state police said no one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. in Oakland Township.
Franklin state police said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday at about 3 p.m. in Oilcreek Township.
Marienville state police said a hit-run crash occurred Friday in Farmington Township.
The Salvation Army Dental Center is seeking a full time h…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
I would like to thank all my Derrick & Clarion custom…
Thank You! We wish to thank all who participated in the b…
On Holy Innocents Day December 28th In Loving Memory of M…
Lost Husky (male) with tags. Cooksburg/Marienville Area. …
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…