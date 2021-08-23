Clarion vehicle fire

According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.
A Saturday afternoon crash in Paint Township left two injured.
According to Venango County 911 dispatchers, a garage fire Saturday morning called multiple departments to Cranberry Township.
Franklin state police have released information on a two-vehicle crash on Halyday Run Road that injured two people Wednesday.
A Centerville man is facing charges for threatening a woman in Oil City.
One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 257 in Seneca near Seneca Primary Care, according to Venango County 911.
Franklin state police said they are investigating a burglary at Barber's Orchard in Oakland Township.
Sugarcreek Borough police are advising residents to keep their cars locked following a number of thefts from vehicles in the borough.
Clarion state police and Emlenton emergency crews were called to a rollover crash just before noon Thursday on Interstate 80.
The lower half of Bully Hill Road in Franklin was closed Wednesday because of a tree that came down on that half of the hill, according to Venango County 911.
- Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near 280 Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.
An accident involving multiple tractor-trailers reduced Interstate 80 to one lane eastbound between Barkeyville and Clintonville on Wednesday, according to Venango County 911.
An Oil City man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday along Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.
Franklin state police have released information on a two-vehicle crash Friday in Sandycreek Township.
A man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday along Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.
Franklin state police have released information on a one-vehicle crash Friday in Canal Township.
A Franklin woman is facing charges for walking in town while she was naked.
Franklin state police late Friday evening reported an Oil City man died in an accident on Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township earlier in the day.
A Grove City woman who had been wanted on warrants is now facing new charges after being found with drugs earlier this week in Oil City.
Venango County 911 said four crashes were reported in the county on Friday.
An Oil City man is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident Thursday in which he is accused of endangering the welfare of children Thursday in Cranberry Township.
A Seneca home was damaged in a fire that occurred Wednesday night.
An Oil City man is facing felony retail theft charges in which he is accused of stealing a soda while under the influence Wednesday in Oil City.
Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Barkeyville Borough.
ERIE - A former resident of Meadville pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Wednesday.
An Oil City man is facing more than 300 charges, including 10 counts of rape, in one case, and several counts in another case related to repeated sexual assaults of underage girls.
An Oil City man has been accused of raping a 14-year- old girl in Rocky Grove.
A Franklin man is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident in which he is accused of pulling a handgun on a woman Sunday in Sugarcreek Borough.
Clarion state police were dispatched to a crash on Route 338 in Ashland Township at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to Clarion County 911.
An Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a shootout Saturday in the South Side Country Fair in Oil City.
A vehicle accident on I-80 called out several local emergency services Saturday.
A Cooperstown man is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident Friday in Franklin.
A Franklin man is facing charges for fleeing an officer Friday and having drugs in his possession.
Franklin state police have released information on a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Sugarcreek Borough.
Two people are facing charges following an incident Thursday in Franklin in which a Polk man is accused of fleeing from police and drugs allegedly belonging to a Franklin woman were found in the vehicle the man was driving
