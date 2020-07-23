Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Clinton Township.

A box truck went over the embankment at about 7 a.m. along Kennerdell Road near Summit City Road, according to 911.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Clinton Township crash

Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Clinton Township.

2 facing drug charges

An Oil City man is facing charges for providing methamphetamine to a woman who was at the UPMC Northwest hospital.