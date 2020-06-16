Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Clinton Township.

911 said a tractor-trailer struck a telephone pole on Route 308 at about 10:30 a.m. and knocked down wires.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Hit-run crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a hit-run crash Monday on Route 322 in Cranberry Township.

Clinton Township crash

Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Clinton Township.

Beaver Township crash

Clarion County 911 said a three-vehicle crash occurred Saturday at about 3:45 p.m. on Route 208 in Beaver Township.