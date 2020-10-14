Clinton Township fire

Venango County 911 said a chimney fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at 5082 Route 308 in Clinton Township.

Clintonville and Emlenton volunteer firefighters responded to the scene, 911 said.

