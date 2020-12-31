Clintonville house fire

Venango County 911 said a fire was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in Clintonville.

911 said firefighters responded to a house at 502 Emlenton St., which is directly across from the Clintonville fire station.

