Clintonville house fire

Venango County 911 said a fire was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in Clintonville.
911 said firefighters responded to a house at 502 Emlenton St., which is directly across from the Clintonville fire station.
A former Venango County man facing more than 30 charges that accuse him of raping and sexually assaulting a now 16-year-old girl over the course of four years waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Clarion County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported Sunday in Perry Township.
Franklin state police said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday at about 3 p.m. in Oilcreek Township.
Marienville state police said a hit-run crash occurred Friday in Farmington Township.
Franklin state police said no one was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. in Oakland Township.
2009 Dodge Wheelchair van, 184,111 miles $3,300 2010 Dodg…
2016 Kabota Compact Tractor 4WD, 25HP, diesel, front load…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
I would like to thank all my Derrick & Clarion custom…
Thank You! We wish to thank all who participated in the b…
Lost Husky (male) with tags. Cooksburg/Marienville Area. …
Lost muzzleloader - Wilber Rd, Pithole area. Reward! 814-…
A special meeting of the Board of School Directors of the…