A Clintonville woman is facing charges after being accused of striking another woman with a board and punching her at a residence in Clintonville.
On Saturday at about 6:30 p.m., at a residence on Franklin Street, Karla Macormac, 46, shoved a woman to the ground, dumped her purse on the floor and accused her of theft, according to a criminal complaint filed by Polk police.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.