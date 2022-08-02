A Clintonville woman is facing charges after being accused of striking another woman with a board and punching her at a residence in Clintonville.

On Saturday at about 6:30 p.m., at a residence on Franklin Street, Karla Macormac, 46, shoved a woman to the ground, dumped her purse on the floor and accused her of theft, according to a criminal complaint filed by Polk police.

For the Record

Man dies in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.

For the Record

Coroner releases name of storm victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

For the Record

One Injured in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.