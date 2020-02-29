Fire departments from three counties fought a blaze Thursday evening that destroyed the Hominy Ridge Lodge in Cook Forest.
The fire on Route 36 in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, was called in at about 7 p.m., Jefferson County 911 said.
