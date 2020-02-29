Fire departments from three counties fought a blaze Thursday evening that destroyed the Hominy Ridge Lodge in Cook Forest.

The fire on Route 36 in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, was called in at about 7 p.m., Jefferson County 911 said.

Oil City accident

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the area of Wilson Avenue and East Second Street in Oil City at about 10 a.m. Friday, Venango County 911 said.

One injured in crash

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday evening on Old State Road in Pinegrove Township.

DUI charge filed in crash

Charges were filed Friday against a Sugarcreek man following an investigation into a crash that occurred Feb. 4 in the 300 block of Sugarcreek Drive.