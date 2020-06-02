A Cooperstown man is facing charges for assaulting a woman last week

Franklin state police said Scott Kilgore, 40, kicked the woman in her head, punched her several times in the face, struck her in the chest and lifted her off the ground with his hands around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe, at a location in Cooperstown.

