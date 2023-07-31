A Cooperstown man died after he crashed his motorcycle Friday.
Franklin state police said Rod E. Urey, 57, died after his 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide failed to negotiate a left curve on Ridgeview Road in Plum Township at 6 p.m.
