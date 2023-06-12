Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed one person drowned at Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough on Saturday.
Rugh pronounced the individual dead at 12:23 p.m.
ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.
No one was injured in a fire Sunday night at an Irwin Township residence.
A Pleasantville man is facing charges for strangling his wife until she was unconscious and assaulting the woman’s sister when she tried to intervene.
A Rimersburg man who is facing a slew of charges in several counties is being sought by police for stealing a teen’s games of chance winnings at gunpoint Tuesday at a mini mart in Butler County.
An Oil City man was held for court Wednesday on drug charges following a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court.
A Worthington resident has been identified as the man who died in a bicycle accident early Sunday morning on Belmar Acres Road in Sandycreek Township.
An Oil City woman waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on drug charges.
Two men are facing charges for breaking into a house in Oil City and stealing items.
A Franklin woman is facing charges of hindering apprehension and providing false identification to law enforcement.
A Franklin man is facing charges after being accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment in Franklin and taking their child.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has identified Harold Davis, 75, of Strattanville, as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Clarion Township on Wednesday morning.
There were no injuries in a fire that broke out Thursday evening at 211 Innis St. in Oil City according to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long.
A Franklin man is facing charges of prowling around a property on Old Mercer Road in Sandycreek Township and attempting to break into a house on the property where a teenage girl was home alone.
Clarion state police confirmed there was a fatal injury in a Clarion Township crash on Wednesday morning.
An 18-year-old Pittsburgh man has been charged in a recent burglary and the theft of two AK-47 style rifles from Rural King in Sugarcreek Borough.