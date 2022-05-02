The Forest County Coroner’s Office said a Mayport man died on Friday as the result of a horse riding accident.
According to a news release, Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was summoned at 12:15 p.m. by Marienville state police to Jenks Township, off of Duhring Road, where he pronounced Gene J. Martz, 76, dead at the scene.
President Judge Marie T. Veon presidingDakota Joseph Oelkrue, 26, of Franklin; sentenced to serve six to 12 months confinement followed by 24 months probation after his previous probation was revoked on a charge of manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.
Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the area as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.
