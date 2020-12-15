A Corry man is facing charges after he stole a four-wheeler parked in a yard in Cornplanter Township.
On Aug. 31, Franklin state police were called to a residence in Cornplanter Township for a four-wheeler reported to have been stolen from the backyard, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Franklin state police.
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges that accuse him of agreeing to complete multiple construction projects for a Cornplanter Township woman, taking a down payment from her and then failing to do the work.