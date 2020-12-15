A Corry man is facing charges after he stole a four-wheeler parked in a yard in Cornplanter Township.

On Aug. 31, Franklin state police were called to a residence in Cornplanter Township for a four-wheeler reported to have been stolen from the backyard, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Franklin state police.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

More From This Section

Scam reported

The Oil City police are warning Venango County residents of a scam call involving someone impersonating Venango County Sheriff Eric Foy.

Man accused of failing to do work at woman's home

A Slippery Rock man is facing charges that accuse him of agreeing to complete multiple construction projects for a Cornplanter Township woman, taking a down payment from her and then failing to do the work.