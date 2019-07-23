Couple accused of paddling child, 7

A Franklin couple are facing child endangerment charges for using a paddle as punishment on a 7-year-old, according to Sugarcreek Borough police.
Police said they assisted Venango County Children and Youth Services at the home of the child's mother, Samantha Fonzo, 33, and her boyfriend, James Koch, 38, at Meadville Pike in June after CYS received an allegation of child abuse.
Police said in a criminal complaint that CYS personnel took pictures of bruising on the child's buttocks and what police described as a board 12 inches in length, two-and-one-half inches in width and three-fourths inches thick.
Fonzo said she and Koch used the board as a paddle, the complaint said.
Forensic interviews with other children living in the residence indicated "they would be beat with the board by both (Koch) and (Fonzo) for being bad," the complaint said.
During an interview with Koch on July 11, he admitted spanking the 7-year-old with the board, but said he never noticed bruising caused by the board because "he does not give the kids their baths, he would not know if they were bruised or not," the complaint said.
Pictures of the child and the board were sent to the Pittsburgh Child Advocacy Center for assessment, and the center determined that using the board as punishment was "out of the realm of a reasonable, normal discipline and is clearly child abuse," the complaint said.
Fonzo and Koch are facing a felony charge of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor simple assault charge.
Preliminary hearings for the couple are scheduled July 31 in Venango County Central Court.
chNs