Sugarcreek police say a Franklin-area couple are facing access device fraud and other charges.

Police said Matthew Rice, 40, and Jasmine Rice, 31, were charged after an incident in which they planned to access a family member's bank account information and link the account to online money transferring services such as PayPal and Venmo.

The two tried to take $1,124 from the bank account, police said.

They were charged with a felony count of access device fraud and misdemeanor counts of theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

