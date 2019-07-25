Sugarcreek police say a Franklin-area couple are facing access device fraud and other charges.
Police said Matthew Rice, 40, and Jasmine Rice, 31, were charged after an incident in which they planned to access a family member's bank account information and link the account to online money transferring services such as PayPal and Venmo.
The two tried to take $1,124 from the bank account, police said.
They were charged with a felony count of access device fraud and misdemeanor counts of theft by deception and receiving stolen property.