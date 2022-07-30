An Oil City woman and a man from Ohio are facing firearms charges after the woman purchased seven firearms and the man took possession of them.
Julie Sylvester, 42, is accused of buying the firearms at the direction of her then boyfriend, Walter Mann, 52, who is ineligible to possess a firearm, Erie state police with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force said in a criminal complaint.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
Clarion state police have issued a press release about a serious crash in Highland Township that occurred nearly a month ago and resulted in two Clarion men being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of their injuries.