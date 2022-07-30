An Oil City woman and a man from Ohio are facing firearms charges after the woman purchased seven firearms and the man took possession of them.

Julie Sylvester, 42, is accused of buying the firearms at the direction of her then boyfriend, Walter Mann, 52, who is ineligible to possess a firearm, Erie state police with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force said in a criminal complaint.

