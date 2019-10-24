Cows struck by vehicle

No one was injured after a vehicle struck a group of cows at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Route 173 north of Kilgore Road in Worth Township, Mercer County.

Mercer state police said Derek Beach, 37, of Polk, who was driving a Jeep Patriot, struck at least four cows in the southbound lane.

