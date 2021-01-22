Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 322 near Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township.

Franklin state police and Seneca volunteer firefighters responded, 911 said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Cranberry crash

Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 322 near Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township.

Wednesday crashes

Venango and Clarion County 911 agencies reported several crashes Wednesday.

1 hurt in rollover crash

A Cochranton man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday in Sugarcreek Borough.