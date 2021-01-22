Cranberry crash

Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 322 near Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township.
Updated: January 22, 2021 @ 4:31 am
Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 322 near Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township.
Franklin state police and Seneca volunteer firefighters responded, 911 said.
