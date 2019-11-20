A Cranberry man is facing several charges for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in Armstrong County.
Kittanning state police said Kirk Heath, 43, led police on the chase through three counties Sunday afternoon before escaping on foot.
Clarion state police are investigating the theft of multiple items from a house on Stoney Lonesome Road in Monroe Township.
Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Titusville Road in Pleasantville at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Venango County 911 said.
- No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 5:45 p.m. Monday at the junction of routes 322 and 257 in Cranberry, Venango County 911 said.
A Knox man was arrested after a rifle was discharged in a house during a domestic altercation early Sunday in Beaver Township, Clarion County.