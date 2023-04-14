A Cranberry man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a truck at the intersection of 15th Street and Mercer Road in Sandycreek Township.

Franklin state police identified the victim as Gail E. Colvin Jr., 76.

For the Record

Police investigate calls to schools statewide

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.