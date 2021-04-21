Venango County 911 said a small fire was reported Monday at a Cranberry Township home.

911 said the front porch of 3814 Route 257 caught fire at about 4:30 p.m.

For the Record

Police: Woman deceived of $20K

Franklin state police said a 42-year-old Kennerdell woman told them that she was deceived out of about $20,000 during an online relationship between Dec. 1 and Friday.

For the Record

Police: Man scammed out of $2,000

Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.

For the Record

Saturday crashes

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said three crashes were reported in the county on Saturday with nobody transported to a hospital following any of the crashes.

For the Record

Brush fire in Seneca

  • From staff reports

At about 7 p.m. Thursday Seneca Fire Department responded to a brush fire on St. Charles Street in Seneca, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Fire in Oil City

  • From staff reports

Thursday at about 6 p.m. a small fire broke out at 803 East Third Street, Venango County 911 said.