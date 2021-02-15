Cranberry Township crash

Venango County 911 said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Cranberry Township.
911 said the crash occurred along the 2,000 block of Bredinsburg Road.
Updated: February 15, 2021 @ 6:11 am
