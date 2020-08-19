Cranberry Township crash

Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 322 and Hill City Road in Cranberry Township.
Franklin state police and Seneca volunteer firefighters responded to the scene.
Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 322 and Hill City Road in Cranberry Township.
