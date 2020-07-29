Venango County 911 said a 24-foot truck caught fire at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cranberry Township.

Franklin state police and Seneca volunteer firefighters responded to the scene, which was cleared in about 30 minutes, 911 said.

