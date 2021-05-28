The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed in Venango County on Thursday morning due to a multivehicle crash.

The crash, which involved at least four vehicles, occurred at about 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 29, westbound, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Wednesday crashes

  • From staff reports

- Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Oakland Township.

For the Record

Former Erie City Council president sentenced for fraud

  • From staff reports

ERIE - Sonya Arrington, the former president of Erie City Council and founder of an Erie nonprofit, has been sentenced in federal court to one year and a day in prison on her conviction of wire fraud and false writing or document to the government, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman ann…

For the Record

Weekend crashes

  • From staff reports

--Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Cherrytree Township.

For the Record

Howe Township fire

  • From staff reports

Clarion County 911 said a multi-structure fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Thursday in Howe Township, Forest County.

For the Record

Police investigate theft of money

  • From staff reports

State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of $520 from a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township at 11 p.m. May 9. The victim is a 55-year-old woman. Police ask anyone with information to call them at (814) 226-1710.

For the Record

Police investigate hit-and-run

  • From staff reports

State police in Franklin said a vehicle traveling south on Route 62 in Cranberry Township did not stop after it struck a power line that had been hanging over the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.

For the Record

Fishing equipment stolen

  • From staff reports

State police in Franklin said fishing equipment with a total value of more than $1,100 was stolen from a boat that was in storage for maintenance on Route 322 in East Fallowfield Township, Crawford County.

For the Record

Venango County crashes

  • From staff reports

- Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Rockland Township.

For the Record

Police seek assault suspect

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a Franklin man accused of assaulting a Venango County sheriff's deputy as the deputy was attempting to take a Franklin woman into custody.