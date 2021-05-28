ERIE - Sonya Arrington, the former president of Erie City Council and founder of an Erie nonprofit, has been sentenced in federal court to one year and a day in prison on her conviction of wire fraud and false writing or document to the government, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman ann…
PITTSBURGH - Former Farrell resident Mary Jacobs, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said in a news release.
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of $520 from a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township at 11 p.m. May 9. The victim is a 55-year-old woman. Police ask anyone with information to call them at (814) 226-1710.
State police in Franklin said fishing equipment with a total value of more than $1,100 was stolen from a boat that was in storage for maintenance on Route 322 in East Fallowfield Township, Crawford County.